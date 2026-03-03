Connecticut Has Fourth-Lowest Vacant Foreclosure Rate in Country

Homebuyers in Connecticut are facing a market with some of the lowest vacant foreclosure rates in the nation, according to a new report from ATTOM.

The analysis found that 1.3 percent of residential properties in the process of foreclosure during the first quarter were either vacant foreclosures or “zombie” foreclosures – homes that sit vacant while in pre-foreclosure status, and after the lender has paused or abandoned the foreclosure process but not cleared the title.

That is the fourth-lowest rate in the nation. The vacancy rate in Connecticut was 0.5 percent.

“It will come as no surprise to anyone shopping for a home that vacancy rates remain low,” ATTOM Chief Executive Officer Rob Barber said in a statement. “That is one reason home prices have continued to rise despite ongoing affordability challenges. It is also encouraging for both neighborhoods and the broader market that even among properties in foreclosure, vacancy rates remain relatively low.”

The percentage of zombie foreclosures was 3.27 percent in the first quarter of 2026. In 28 states and the District of Columbia, the number of zombie properties fell quarter-over-quarter.

Across the country, 1.33 percent of residential properties were vacant at the beginning of 2026. It was 1.32 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Properties held by institutional investors, rather than individual owners, were more likely to be vacant, with 3.5 percent of investor-owned homes were vacant.

Also, out of the nation’s nearly 104.8 million residential properties, 230,401 were in the process of foreclosure according to ATTOM.