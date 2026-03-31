New Britain Developer Sells Brand-New Apartments

Avner Krohn, the biggest private-sector force behind downtown New Britain’s redevelopment in recent years, has sold The Highrailer, a major new apartment building.

The sale price wasn’t disclosed. Marcus & Millichap division Institutional Property Advisors represented Krohn’s Jasko Development and procured the buyer, a joint venture of New Jersey firms Reliant Partners and INV360.

The Highrailer was completed earlier this year, and includes 114 apartments accross six stories, plus 5,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space divided between three spaces. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, pet spa and the next-door CT Fastrak bus rapid transit terminal, plus downtown New Britain’s restaurants.

The bus terminal connects downtown New Britain residents to jobs in downtown Hartford and along the Interstate 84 corridor in Newington and West Hartford.

Krohn and Jasko had earlier sold The Brit, a 107-unit apartment building next to The Highrailer to the same New Jersey joint venture for $31.07 million in January. The Highrailer sale marks Krohn’s third in New Brtain since early 2025, the Hartford Business Journal reports.

“Niche downtown developments designed to promote retail, walkability, and a more communal living environment continue to thrive in these secondary urban cores,” Eric Pentore, a senior managing director for the brokerage team that represented Jasko in the most recent transaction, said in a statement.