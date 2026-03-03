Stamford Mid-Rise Sold for $25M

A mixed-use block in downtown Stamford has sold for $25 million, city property records show.

The 14-story mid-rise at 201 Broad St. traded hands in December. The buyer was a New York City-based LLC that shares a South Harlem address with multiple construction companies, including Artimus Construction.

The seller was an affiliate of New York City investor RFR, which had bought the property in 2008.

City property records say the 332,991-square-foot 201 Broad St. building, also known as Canterbury Green, includes a mix of 245,000 square feet worth of office space and 137 apartments.

Built in 1987, office floorplates range from 6,000 square feet to 24,000 square feet. Its architecture mimics the Gothic revival church it wraps around, a contrast with the glass-and-steel look that dominates much of downtown Stamford.