512 Apartments OK’d for Milford Office Park

A joint venture has reached the end of a multi-year process to entitle a sweeping redevelopment of Milford’s Crown Corporate Campus office park into hundreds of apartment units.

The Milford Planning & Zoning Board granted final site plan review for the 47-acre development Tuesday night.

New Jersey-based developer Continental Properties, New Jersey-based investor M3 Equities and an LLC called Greenview Equities are proposing to demolish three of the existing five buildings in the office park. The joint venture has been working its way through zoning reforms needed to unlock the development since 2024, when M3 and Greenview bought the office complex.

In their place, they’d build a 150-unit, 4-story senior living building and seven apartment buildings, plus a nearly 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, with 364 apartments for tenants of all ages. Fifteen percent of the units will be set aside as affordable units, 23 in the senior living building and 54 in the all-ages multifamily buildings.

In addition to the clubhouse and its pool, both residential and office tenants will have use of a central park space. Around 1,400 parking spots would remain in an existing garage and surface lots.

In total, the site is being split into three sections, filings with the city say, leaving each joint venture partner to develop their respective section. The two remaining office buildings amounting to 160,000 square feet of leasable space would also be updated while remaining in the hands of M3 and Greenview along with the senior housing project.

The project’s first phase would include the clubhouse and “three or four” apartment buildings, Patrick O’Leary, vice president at Continental Properties told board members Tuesday.

Continental Properties is a familiar presence in Connecticut’s multifamily development scene and will develop and own the multifamily portion of the development.

A grab-and-go retailer and a gym aimed at the office tenants has already been built out, and a restaurant space has been reserved, with leasing efforts to begin once the development’s approved, O’Leary said.

The Crown Corporate Campus office park was largely vacant and “distressed” when the partners bought it in 2024, project attorney Andrea Gomes, of Hartford law firm Hinkley Allen, told board members Tuesday.

The project will sit just off the Wilbur Cross Parkway at its intersection with the Milford Connector.