As Spring Neared, Homes for Sale in CT Fell

The number of homes for sale across Connecticut fell last month, potentially linked to the strong storm that blew through mid-month and left tens of thousands without power.

New data from SMART MLS, the state’s main multiple listings service, shows the statewide inventory of single-family homes for sale fell 14.3 percent over March 2025, to end last month at 3,619.

SMART MLS data shows the number of condominiums for sale fared better, staying almost static and ending the month with 1,311 on the market.

Connecticut also saw 2,426 single-family homes hit the market in March, a 13.4 percent drop, and 873 condos – a 1.7 percent drop.

Together, these figures mean the state had only 2 months’ worth of single-family inventory and 1.7 months’ worth of condo inventory in March. Typically, a balanced market begins at or around 6 months of inventory.

A lean March followed a February with fewer homes on the market than in March 2025: a 15.8 percent drop in new single-family listings, a 9.3 percent drop in single-family inventory, a 13.7 percent fall-off in new condo listings and essentially no change in condo inventory.

Both months saw severe weather coat the state in snow and pummel its power grid. The March 17 blizzard resulted in 31,000 homes without electricity at the peak of power losses. A similar dynamic in Massachusetts in February was blamed for suppressing both listings and buyer activity there.

The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record, plans to publish March sales and sale price data later this month.