Hartford Home-Sellers’ Profit Growth Among Highest in Nation

Selling residential real estate is a worthwhile endeavor in Greater Hartford, new data shows.

Among American metro areas with populations of at least 1 million, Hartford had the fourth-largest year-over-year growth in raw home-seller profits (7.1 percent), according to a new report from real estate data firm Attom. Additionally, Hartford had the second-highest raw profit margins, sitting at 72.4 percent.

While profits are growing in Connecticut, they are on the decline across the country. Homeowners made a 44.1 percent profit on typical single-family home and condo sales during the first quarter of 2026, a decline from 50.2 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Also, seller profit margins fell year-over-year in 106 of the 128 metros analyzed.

The current profit margin is the lowest since the first quarter of 2021, according to Attom.

“After the record high home prices we saw last summer, prices appear to be leveling out,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “The profit margins sellers enjoyed over the last few years, which were consistently over 50 percent, were unusual. But even with the most recent dip, margins are still well above the 30 percent return on investment sellers were seeing before the pandemic.”

Nationwide, the typical single-family home or condo sold for a raw profit of $110,100 in the first quarter of 2025, a six percent decline year-over-year. The first quarter also saw a decline in all-cash deals, with 41.7 percent of home sales being completed with cash. This represents a 42.4 percent decline year-over-year, according to ATTOM.