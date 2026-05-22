Ansonia Shopping Center Sells for $8.4M; Repositioning Planned

A joint venture between a Westport real estate firm and a suburban Boston real estate firm has bought Ansonia’s downtown shopping plaza.

The Ansonia Plaza traded hands from longtime owners, a joint venture of a New York and a Stamford LLC, for $8.4 million, according to a waranty deed filed with the Ansonia town clerk’s office.

Washington Trust provided mortgage financing for Westport-based Zelco Properties & Development and Quincy, Massachusetts-based The Grossman Companies to buy the property this week, city records show.

The sellers had owned the nearly 15-acre, 175,000-square-foot Ansonia Plaza since buying it in 2016 for $3.45 million.

The property at 403-495 Main St. and 75 Tremont St. was built in 1996, but has suffered vacancies in recent years. That presented an opportunity, the buyers said.

“We are excited to partner with The Grossman Companies on this acquisition,” Dan Zelson, principal of Zelco Properties and Charter Realty, said in a statement. ” We see a clear path here to create a vibrant, service-oriented retail destination that will genuinely benefit the community and area at-large.”

The two firms plan to implement a “comprehensive” repositioning and leasing strategy aimed at bringing “daily needs anchors and service-oriented retailers” to Ansonia Plaza. That will include new HVAC systems and roofs, tenant-specific improvements and updates to the facade and parking lot. Charter Realty will lead the leasing.

“The Ansonia market is underserved, and we have a tremendous opportunity to introduce high-quality retail options that residents need,” Grossman Companies President Jake Grossman said in a statement. “This joint venture brings together complementary expertise and a shared vision for what this center can become. We look forward to executing our strategy and delivering meaningful results here.”