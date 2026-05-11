CBRE Relocating Offices to Stamford Plaza 

Office tenants have inked 54,000 in new leases and renewals at Stamford Plaza, the 1 million-square-foot campus owned by New York-based RFR, including a relocation by brokerage CBRE.

CBRE represented ownership in the transactions at the four-building property located alongside Interstate 95 near the Stamford Transportation Center.

The brokerage is relocating its Stamford offices from 201 Tresser Blvd. to a new 9,505 square-foot office on the 14th floor of 3 Stamford Plaza. Shay Capital and Hudson Ferry Capital also signed new leases totaling 2,409 and 2,478 square feet, respectively.

Lease renewals included 23,961 square feet by Hexcel and 2,340 square feet by Trisura.

A capital improvement program recently added new lobbies at 3 and 4 Stamford Plaza.

CBRE’s David Block, Jacqueline Novotny and Joseph Weaver are the leasing team for the property.

“Major office tenants continue to make long-term commitments at this iconic campus in Stamford’s central business district,” Block said in a statement. “Substantial capital has been earmarked to meet tenant demands and ensure that Stamford Plaza operates at the highest standard – making it an easy decision for CBRE to move our office there.”