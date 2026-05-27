Developer Buys Land for Second Phase of 486-Unit Middledtown Development

A joint venture of Buckingham Partners and Harbor Group International has bought the land for the second phase of its Springside development, the brokerage involved says.

CBRE announced that Landmark Investment Group had sold the property that will host phase two of the 48-acre, 486-unit Springside Middletown development to the two developers. The company’s Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, and Travis Langer handled the transaction.

The 240-unit first phase is “approaching stabilization,” CBRE said. Already built along with that first phase: 11,000 square feet of amenities, including a club building with co-working space and great room, and a recreation building featuring a full-service fitness center, yoga, spin studios, climbing wall and golf simulator. Outdoor amenities include a pool with cabanas, bocce, pickleball courts, dog park, playground and walking trails.

Springside Middletown received the 2025 HOBI Award from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Connecticut for Best Rental Community of three stories or more.

The property is located just under 2 miles from downtown Middletown, 1.5 miles from Wesleyan University, and a little over 3 miles to Interstate 91.

“Springside Middletown offers excellent access to major employers while being proximate to the retailers, restaurants and entertainment options in downtown Middletown. I fully expect the Buckingham Partners and Harbor Group to ride the tailwinds of Phase 1’s success with the remaining 246 units,” Dunne said in a statement.