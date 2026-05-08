DR Bank Eyes New York Expansion

DR Bank, headquartered in Connecticut, submitted an application to open a new branch in White Plains, New York.

If approved, the branch would be located on the fourth floor of an office building on 199 Main St. The bank has two branch locations currently in Darien and Norwalk’s Rowayton neighborhood in Connecticut.

The bank has ties to New York with its current chairman of the board, Gary Lieberman, having previously sat on the Brooklyn Nets board of directors.

DR Bank has has $838.8 million in assets according to FDIC data. The bank also has $692.9 million in loans and $702.5 million in deposits. Jason Hardgrave is the current CEO.

The bank declined to comment as the application is currently under regulatory review.