Homes Lingering on CT Residential Real Estate Market

Inventory lingered on the residential real estate market in Connecticut during the month of April, new SmartMLS data shows.

Both pending sales and closed sales dropped year-over-year according to the data from Connecticut’s multiple listings service. There were 2,191 pending sales and 1,708 closed sales in the month of April. This represents a 4.5 percent and 8.8 percent drop, respectively.

Additionally, days on market increased from 28 days to 34 days, SmartMLS data showed.

“Inventory still remains tight,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun said in a statement issued along with NAR’s national-level data for April. “Multiple offers, though not as intense as a few years ago, are still occurring. At the same time, days on market are lengthening on average, implying that consumers are taking their time before making decisions.”

Still, inventory remained low. There was a 1.9 percent drop year-over-year in Connecticut, with there being 4,730 single-family units on the market. Also, there is just 2.2 months of inventory on the market.

“The worry going into April was that history would repeat itself,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said in a statement accompanying the listing portal’s April report of data from across the country. “Last spring, tariff-driven uncertainty and recession fears hit in early April, sidelining sellers and buyers and setting up a cruel summer marked by parties too far apart to transact. This year, different triggers like the Iran conflict, spiking gas prices, surging mortgage rates have threatened the same outcome. The hope was that sellers would continue coming to market at the strong March pace, and that buyers would keep engaging despite the volatility.”

April median-price and sales data from The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record, is expected to be released in the last week of May.