New Haven Architect-Designed Luxury Tower in Demand 

Close to half of the luxury condominiums are under agreement in a 38-story luxury tower designed by New Haven architects Pickard Chilton in Houston.

The St. Regis Residences, Houston includes 90 condos at 102 Asbury St. in Houston. The curvilinear building, which broke ground this month, already has all seven penthouses under agreement, Houston-based developer Satya announced.

Pickard Chilton was design architect for the project, which includes more than 40,000 square feet of wellness-focused amenities. Buyers will have access to a 20th-floor dining room and cognac bar, pool deck, lounge and pet spa.

Kirksey is architect of record on the project, which overlooks the Buffalo Bayou river.

“The St. Regis Residences, Houston represents a rare opportunity to design a residential tower that is both distinctly urban and deeply interconnected with its natural setting,” Pickard Chilton Principal Adrienne Nelson said in a statement.

Marriott International will manage The Residences. Completion is scheduled for early 2029.