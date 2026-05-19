Office Tower Designed by New Haven Architects Breaks Ground

A 300,000 square-foot office and luxury retail building designed by New Haven architects Pickard Chilton is under construction in Dallas by developer Trammell Crow.

The 12-story Knox & McKinney tower has secured a 76,000 square-foot lease by law firm Jones Day.

Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company is partnering with BDT & MSD Partners, Gillon Property Group, the Summers Group and the Retail Connection. A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held last month.

Located at 4544 McKinney Ave., the project includes 280,000 square feet of offices and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and dining space.

Pickard Chilton was design architect and HKS is the project’s architect of record. The building includes a high-performance curtain wall with natural stone accents, outdoor terraces and curved corners that offer panoramic views toward downtown Dallas.

“Our design responds to the energy and scale of Knox Street, while creating flexible, light-filled work environments and an active street-level presence that contributes to the pedestrian experience,” Principal Jon Packard said in a statement.

DPR Construction is the general contractor.