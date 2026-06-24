Big Windsor Office Complex Sells for Pennies on the Dollar

A 73-acre office property in Windsor has traded hands for around 5 percent of its last sale price two decades ago.

Litchfield-based real estate investor and developer Mark Greenberg bought 1 Griffin Road North for $7.5 million from The Hartford insurance giant, which had paid around $150 million for the facility in 2007, town records show.

The Hartford relocated hundreds of employees from the building to its downtown Hartford campus four years ago.

The 457,396-square-foot building was erected in 2007, the largest in Windsor’s Griffin Office Park.

Joel Grieco and Damon Bowers from Cushman & Wakefield’s Hartford office were listed as the seller’s representatives on a sales website for the property.

That website showed 284,055 square feet of office space available in the building across a mix of ground-floor suites and three big chunks on the second, third and fourth floors.

“Upscale” amenities noted include 2,200 on-site parking spaces, a cafeteria, gym, conference center and “full-building redundancy” for electrical power.

Since The Hartford departed, Windsor officials embarked on an upzoning campaign aimed at unlocking office-to-residential conversions and redevelopments, something Greenberg told The Hartford Business Journal would benefit class A office properties like his newest acquisition.