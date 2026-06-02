Connecticut Single-Family Market Experiences April Slowdown

According to new data from The Warren Group, the publisher of The Commercial Record, the Connecticut single-family home market is seeing a dropoff in activity.

In April, there were 1,749 single-family sales, a 8.7 percent drop on a year-over-year basis. On a year-to-date basis, there have been 6,220 sales, a 4.7 percent decline from 2025.

“Inventory still remains tight, National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement relesaed with that trade group’s national home-sales statistics. “Multiple offers, though not as intense as a few years ago, are still occurring. At the same time, days on market are lengthening on average, implying that consumers are taking their time before making decisions.”

The median single-family sales price increased by 3.8 percent to $432,000 in Connecticut, according to The Warren Group. The median sales price rose by the same amount in Hartford County ($405,000) and the days on market increased 16.7 percent (28 days) year-to-date. In the Hartford area, closed sales dropped 11.2 percent, with just 309 transactions occurring in April. Pending sales also dropped 1.7 percent with just 403 sales.

“An increase in inventory is typical for the spring market,” Greater Hartford Association of Realtors Chief Executive Officer Holly Callanan said in a statement released with that group’s home-sales statistics. “With home prices continuing to rise, it’s so important for consumers to work with a knowledgeable Realtor early in the process.”