Danbury Hotel Sold for $12M

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Danbury recently sold for just over $12 million.

The 50,000-square-foot property, located at 89 Mill Plain Road, sits on 2.5 acres. It was built in 2001 and recently renovated in 2024. The four-story hotel has a 79-unit mix between standard rooms and suites. The property includes onsite parking, an outdoor pool and a fitness center.

Jerry Swon of Marcus & Millichap’s New York City office, in association with John Krueger, the firm’s broker of record in Connecticut, exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, who are both private clients.

“This was a great deal for both parties,” Swon said in a statement. “It was a pleasure to successfully transact for a third time with the seller and help the buyer expand their footprint in Danbury. The transaction reflects the meaningful sales velocity we’re seeing return to the hotel market. As capital re-enters the sector and investors regain confidence, well located assets are positioned to trade.”