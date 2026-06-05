Developer Wants to Expand Hotel in Norwalk Office Reuse Project

A Norwalk developer that’s currently building an apartment block on part of an office property in the city’s downtown wants to expand a planned hotel on the site.

An LLC controlled by Jason Milligan, broker of local firm Milligan Realty, filed update plans with city officials last month seeking to expand an approved hotel at 24 Belden St. to 115 units.

The company is already in the middle of construction for a 100-unit apartment block on the site.

The 1.43 site currently holds a 5-story, 44,000-square-foot postwar office block on a large, single-story parking podium that covers almost the entire parcel. The housing and hotel are set to rise on either side of the office block according to plans OK’d last year.

Milligan’s revised plans continue to include rehabilitating the office structure, but also pare back ground-floor retail under the apartments and adds a courtyard under the hotel that combines parking garage entry and a drop-off area, in response to city staff feedback, according to the application.