Funding Announced for Cleanup of 12 Blighted Properties

The state’s Brownfield Remediation and Development Program is releasing $15.2 million in funding to support investigation and cleanup activities on 267 acres of land across the state to prepare the sites for future development.

“Connecticut’s economy is strong and getting stronger. We are making targeted, strategic investments that turn these underutilized, often blighted properties into attractive investment opportunities,” DECD Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe said in a statement. “Our brownfield redevelopment programs successfully leverage the private dollars needed to turn compromised properties into centers of economic growth and community revitalization.”

The grants were awarded to properties in Ansonia/Seymour, East Hartford, Enfield, Hamden, New Britain, Norwalk, Plainville, Shelton, Thomaston and Waterbury.