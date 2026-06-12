Hartford Named Hottest Market in May

The Hartford housing market has been named the hottest in all of the United States, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

The metro has attracted 5.3 times the national average number of viewers per property, which is the highest ratio in the entire top 20. Also, a Hartford home on average sells within 25 days, which is five days faster than a year ago.

“The Connecticut market’s rise reflects a continued and broadening trend of home shoppers seeking relative affordability within commuting distance of high-cost Northeast metros,” Realtor.com Senior Economist Hannah Jones said in a statement accompanying the report. “With Boston, New York and other major coastal cities remaining firmly in seller’s market territory, where high buyer competition and tight inventory keep sellers in the driver’s seat, buyers are casting a wider geographic net in search of more value.”

The market is also seeing some much-needed inventory hit the market. New listings have increased by 8.9 percent on a year-over-year basis, with 1,316 new listings in May 2026.

Still, active listings are lagging, as they only grew by 0.6 percent on the same basis. There were 1,058 active listings in Hartford in May 2026.

Fifteen of the 20 hottest markets in May were in the Northeast, with Connecticut alone claiming four spots in the rankings. The Waterbury metro was the third hottest, while the Norwich-New London metro came in fourth. Bridgeport is further down the list in eighth, joined by New Haven in 11th.