HUD Grants $10.7M for Housing Improvements

The CT Department of Housing is awarding $10.7 million in grants to five municipalities for infrastructure improvements to support low and moderate-income residents.
The grants advance the preservation and development of affordable housing, modernize a domestic violence shelter, enhance services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities, and help to create and retain jobs, HUD said in a statement.
Grants are being awarded to the following recipients:
- Coventry: Orchard Hill Estates public housing modernization ($2 million)
- Guilford: infrastructure in support of affordable housing ($2 million)
- Ledyard: infrastructure at Colby Drive ($2 million)
- Mansfield: Wright’s Village public housing modernization ($2.2 million)
- Thomaston: Green Manor public housing modernization ($2.5 million)