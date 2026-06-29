Investor Pays $42M for Avon Apartments

A three-building apartment complex in Avon has changed hands, from a Waterbury-based firm to an East Hartford-based investor.

The Avon Woods complex, at 64 Avonwood Road, was built in 1977 according to municipal property records, and sits on 46.6 acres.

The 189 units in the complex range from 925 square feet for one-bedroom apartments to 1,300 square feet for three-bedroom residences, and amenities include private balconies, swimming pool, tennis courts and walking trails, according to Hartford-based brokerage Chozick Realty, whose Rick Chozick, Tom Boyle and Steve Pappas represented the seller and handled the transaction.

The seller was an LLC controlled by Waterbury-based Axela Development Group CEO Yitz Rabinowitz according to state business records. Axela had completed an “extensive” renovation program that upgraded common areas, plus bathrooms, flooring, lighting and finishes in the apartments, Chozick Realty said.

The buyer, an East Hartford LLC controlled by New York City investor Gershon Eichorn, paid $42 million for the property, according to a warranty deed filed with the Avon town clerk’s office in late May.

Rhode Island-based Centerville Bank provided a $35 million mortgage as part of the transaction, public records show.

“Avon Woods has long been one of the premier multifamily properties in Connecticut and we are proud to have represented this property through four separate sales since 2014 when we represented the original developer’s family in its first sale,” Rich Chozick said in a statement.