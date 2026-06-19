Liberty Bank Creates ‘AI Center of Excellence’

Liberty Bank is enhancing its investment in artificial intelligence with a new project dubbed the “AI Center of Excellence.” It will serve as the hub for AI strategy, governance and execution across Liberty Bank’s personal, commercial and digital banking operations.

“Every day we remain laser-focused, proactive and forward-looking to achieve our vision to build the community bank of the future. Creating the AI Center of Excellence at Liberty Bank and partnering with Flare AI is a giant step in the right direction,” Liberty Bank President and Chief Executive Officer David Glidden said in a statement. “It also hinges on innovative subject matter experts with a wealth of knowledge. That’s why this is an exciting opportunity to work with Flare’s President and Chief Strategy Officer David Mitchell again, who, as an executive leader at Liberty Bank over the past six years, brought so much innovation and digital advancement to the bank.”

Liberty also said in a statement that it will be working with Miami-based Flare AI as an “enterprise AI partner.” Liberty Bank and Flare AI will initially focus on deploying secure AI systems to enhance the productivity of the bank and improve the customer experience. Additionally, they are looking to automate Liberty’s complex core processes that have historically constrained operational speed.

As noted by Glidden, Flare’s president and chief strategy officer was a former employee of Liberty Bank. Mitchell was Liberty’s chief digital officer from 2020-2026. Flare AI was founded by Scott Killoh.

“Unlike traditional enterprise software partnerships, the engagement is structured around outcomes rather than licensed applications,” Liberty Bank Head of Business Transformation David Hadd said in a statement. “Flare’s role is to design, build and help deploy AI systems on Liberty Bank’s behalf, compressing what has historically been a multi-year technology buildout into weeks, with the security, compliance and governance controls regulated institutions require.”