State Announces Grants to Improve Transportation Infrastructure

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is awarding $10.8 million in grants to 17 cities and towns for projects that improve safety, accessibility and mobility.
The grants are being award through CTDOT’s Community Connectivity Grant Program.
“This program cuts red tape and accelerates local infrastructure projects that make a real difference in people’s daily lives,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Across Connecticut with the support of this state program, communities are building accessible sidewalks [and] new bicycle connections, and stronger links to jobs, schools and local businesses.”
The approved projects are:
- Bethel: Downtown Bethel Main Street Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity Improvements ($846,400)
- Bloomfield: Gabb Road Traffic Calming and Sidewalk Connectivity ($804,523)
- Brooklyn: Route 169 Sidewalk Improvement Project ($501,054)
- Deep River: Downtown Deep River Pedestrian Enhancements ($846,400)
- Derby: Derby Greenway SMART Lighting and Security Project ($555,385)
- Essex: Ivoryton Village Sidewalk Connections ($846,400)
- Greenwich: Traffic Signal Upgrade at Intersection of Railroad Avenue and Greenwich Avenue ($657,653)
- Groton: Groton Cross Town Greenway Wayfinding ($141,791)
- Middlefield: Middlefield Municipal Campus Connections ($581,256)
- Naugatuck: Naugatuck Downtown Pedestrian Connectivity and Safety Improvements ($846,400)
- New Britain: Vision Zero New Britain Pedestrian Traffic Signal Safety Improvements ($788,210)
- New London: Improved Pedestrian Crossings Project ($142,640)
- New Milford: Housatonic Avenue and Young’s Field Sidewalk Project ($556,250)
- Portland: High Street, Accessibility Upgrades to Schools ($634,800)
- Ridgefield: Danbury Road Sidewalk Extension ($408,811)
- Shelton: Safe Access to Pedestrian Riverwalk Konnnections (SPARK) ($837,936)
- Voluntown: Gate Street Recreation Complex Master Plan, West Side Improvements ($804,080)