State Announces Grants to Improve Transportation Infrastructure

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is awarding $10.8 million in grants to 17 cities and towns for projects that improve safety, accessibility and mobility.

The grants are being award through CTDOT’s Community Connectivity Grant Program.

“This program cuts red tape and accelerates local infrastructure projects that make a real difference in people’s daily lives,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Across Connecticut with the support of this state program, communities are building accessible sidewalks [and] new bicycle connections, and stronger links to jobs, schools and local businesses.”

The approved projects are: