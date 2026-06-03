State Development Authority Gets $19M to Help Housing Projects

The State Bond Commission has OK’d over $19 million to boost the construction of over 150 new homes statewide, and another $10 million to help first-time homebuyers.

The allocations were approved as part of a larger package of bonding asks last week.

The latter $10 million will be sent to the state’s Time to Own program, which provides down payment help for first-time homebuyers.

The latter money was requested by the new Connecticut Municipal Development Authority, a statewide quasi-public organization aimed at boosting housing production in mixed-use, walkable neighborhoods served by transit.

The authority’s request to the State Bond Commission broke down as: