Two Greenwich Multifamily Assets Trade for $356M

A joint venture involving a Boston-area real estate investor has picked up a pair of apartment complexes in Greenwich, near the New York State line.

Public records show an LLC tied to Newton, Massachusetts-based RMR Residential, a REIT that’s part of real estate investment firm The RMR Group, picked the Arium at Greenwich Place, at 31 Putnam Place north of Greenwich’s Western Intermediate School and Interstate 95, and the the Arium at Greenwich Oaks, in Greenwich’s Glenville neighborhood.

The former traded for $215 million using a $235 million mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank; the latter traded for $141 million also using a separate $235 million mortgage from Wells Fargo.

The transactions closed at the end of April. The Hartford Business Journal was the first to report both.

Taken together, the two garden-style complexes clock in at 406 apartments, according to a The RMR Group quarterly earnings presentation. The same presentation says RMR Residential bought the properties with an unspecified joint venture partner.