Developer Buys Site of 156-Unit ‘Enfield Station’ Project

For a mere $2.64 million, a joint venture of two developers has bought the sight of their planned transit-oriented development in Enfield.

Grava Properties and Honeycomb Properties jointly proposed and secured approvals for the 156-unit Enfield Station development, planned for 33 North River St. next to Enfield’s planned commuter rail station. The firms’ joint venture LLC took title to the property July 14, according to a warranty deed filed with the Enfield town clerk’s office.

It won’t be the first large multifamily project in Enfield’s Thompsonville neighborhood: Across the Hartford Line tracks from Enfield Station’s future home sits a former carpet mill rehabbed and converted into the Bigelow Commons multifamily housing development.

Public records show the Enfield Station capital stack includes a $36 million HUD mortgage originated by PGIM, a $9.36 million loan from the quasi-public Connecticut Municipal Finance Authority and a $4 million loan from the town of Enfield, itself.

During the approvals process, Grava and Honeycomb executives suggested the development could have subsequent phases bringing the project up to around 300 total units.

The $45 million Hartford Line station is planned to open in late 2026, and is part of a series of thoroughgoing upgrades to the Hartford Line, which connects Springfield, Massachusetts to New Haven via Hartford’s Union Station, to allow faster and more frequent train trips.