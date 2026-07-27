Hartford Has Tightest Housing Market in America: Report

Greater Hartford is in a “peak seller’s” market, listings portal Realtor.com’s economists said, with the tightest market conditions of America’s 100 largest metro areas in the second quarter of 2026.

The observation was included in the portal’s “Market Clock” report.

“A national number can only tell you so much,” Realtor.com senior economist Jake Krimmel said in a statement. “What the Market Clock® shows this quarter is a country moving toward buyers, but at very different speeds depending on where you live. Doubling our coverage to 100 metros lets us show that fragmentation and broad-based buyer-friendly momentum in a way a single headline number never could.”

New single-family listings in Greater Hartford increased 9.5 percent year-over-year in June to 690 listings, and total inventory on the market dipped 1.2 percent to 759 single-family units, according to the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors. Year-to-date through June 30, new listings in Greater Hartford grew 1.2 percent year-on-year, to 2,896 new listings.

In Connecticut’s second-biggest housing market, Fairfield County, Realtor.com’s economists said market conditions tightened in favor of sellers during the second quarter. It was one of only a handful to see this dynamic. In the South and West, where a majority of metros (57 percent and 55 percent, respectively) show both falling prices and falling cut shares, and faintest in the Midwest and Northeast, where prices per square foot are still inching upward.

“Pricing realism is what buyer leverage looks like in action,” Krimmel said. “Sellers in the South and West are getting the message and pricing accordingly, and it’s paying off — pending sales have now risen for seven straight months, which is the most active spring market we’ve seen in four years.”