New Listings Aiding Connecticut Market While Inventory Lags Behind

The Connecticut housing market was able to add listings to the market in June, bringing inventory to near parity with where it was this time last year.

There were 3,703 new single-family listings in Connecticut in June, according to data from SmartMLS, the state’s multiple listings services. That’s a 5.7 percent increase year-over-year. But inventory is still down 1.5 percent year-over-year, with just 5,747 single-family homes on the market last month.

Year-to-date, the decline is modestly stronger. Through the first six months of the year, 16,858 new single-family listings have hit the market, SmartMLS data shows, a 1.8 percent decline compared to 2025.

“The highest mortgage rates in nearly a year and the record-high national median home price together are contributing to a tepid housing market that is especially difficult for first-time homebuyers,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun said in a statement accompanying the trade group’s release of national housing data. “However, job gains can help support housing demand.”

New single-family listings in Greater Hartford increased 9.5 percent year-over-year in June to 690 listings, and total inventory on the market dipped 1.2 percent to 759 single-family units, according to the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors. Year-to-date through June 30, new listings in Greater Hartfordgrew 1.2 percent year-on-year, to 2,896 new listings.

“The rise in closed and pending sales is a welcome sign,” GHAR President David Sartirana said in a statement. “With inventory still lagging, it’s important to discuss all options with an experienced REALTOR early in the process.”

The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record, is scheduled to release June closed home-sales and home price data later this month.