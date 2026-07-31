PHOTOS: Waterfront Luxury Apartments Set to Open in Bridgeport

What many once considered a pipe dream is finally opening in Bridgeport – within walking distance to its Metro-North train station.

The August, a 420-unit luxury waterfront apartment building in the city’s Steelpointe section, is scheduled for a grand opening Aug. 6.

An announcement from developer Flaherty & Collins Properties said Gov. Ned Lamont and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim are both expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The August includes 160 units of workforce housing for renters making between 80 percent and 100 percent of area median income, financed via the state’s Build for CT program, plus 260 market-rate units. Amenities include a parking garage, sauna, gym, and a tenants-only courtyard and pool looking south over Bridgeport Harbor, plus a public harbor walk and ground-floor retail.

The building is the second large project to open in the Steelpointe Harbor development, after a Bass Pro Shops location that opened in 2015, and sits next to the site’s marina and a lighthouse-shaped building that houses the Boca restaurant, both of which opened in 2019. The site was formerly home to a steelworks and a residential neighborhood starting in the 1800s, before being leveled by the city over 20 years ago in hopes of attracting redevelopment.

Flaherty & Collins and co-developer RCI Group promise next week’s opening will be the first of several. Construction began last summer on a new hotel next door to The August, and Flaherty & Collins announced at the same time that “development of Phase Two [of The August site] has commenced,” sharing a rendering of a 15-story residential on a parcel next to the building set to open next week. It’s not clear when construction might commence, however.

Recent changes in Bridgeport are helping improve the city’s image, from the 2025 demolition of a coal-burning power plant next to downtown to the redevelopment of a minor-league baseball stadium into a concert venue, to a newly announced state construction program that’s supposed to shave a significant amount of time off Metro-North train trips to New York City.