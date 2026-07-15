Stamford Residential Tower Fetches $150M

The original developer of one of Stamford’s Harbor Point apartment buildings has sold the property for almost $150 million.

A warranty deed filed with the Stamford town clerk’s office shows New York City-based real estate firm Rudin, through an affiliate, paid $149.73 million to an affiliate of Building and Land Technology for the 1 Harbor Point Road towers.

BLT delivered the two-tower complex in 2012, part of what’s so far been eight complexes in the Harbor Point neighborhood just south of Stamford’s Metro-North and Amtrak station and downtown.

Amenities include a pool, rooftop deck, fitness center and other typical high-end apartment finishes. Rent for a small studio in the complex is advertised starting at $2,749 per month, while a large two-bedroom is advertised for as much as $6,949.

Public records show JPMorgan Chase provided a seven-year, $97.5 million loan as part of the deal.