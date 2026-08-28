540-Unit Stamford Development Site Listed for Sale

A site in Stamford’s Harbor Point neighborhood has been put up for sale by its owner, an affiliate of developer Building and Land Technology.

Local commercial brokerage New England Properties Real Estate LLC posted a listing for the 4-acre 711 Pacific St. site on LoopNet and other sites earlier this week.

The listing has no asking price. The Hartford Business Journal first reported the listing.

The site, located in a federal Opportunity Zone, taking up nearly an entire block save two businesses and formerly home to light industrial uses, has city approvals for a 540-unit development, the listing states, but it wasn’t immediately clear when the development was approved. Searches of the city of Stamford website did not appear to turn up documents relating to the design.

Harbor Point has been the site of a long-running, BLT-led development project that’s added thousands of new apartments in several towers to the city’s waterfront, a short walk from both its downtown and Stamford’s Metro-North and Amtrak station. The station is less than an hour’s train ride from Midtown Manhattan.