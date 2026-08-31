Barings Lends $73M for Cross Ocean Partners JV-Owned Campus

A Massachusetts office park that was acquired by a joint venture including a Greenwich investment company received $72.6 million in financing from Barings.

Greenwich-based Cross Ocean Partners and Lincoln Property Co. acquired the 140 Kendrick St. property in December for $132 million from BXP.

The 409,197-square-foot campus contains three interconnected buildings and was 96 percent leased at the time of the acquisition. The campus was originally developed in 2000 for the headquarters of Parametric Technology Corp., which relocated to Boston’s Seaport District in 2019.

BXP invested $27.8 million in capital improvements following PTC’s departure to recruit new tenants, including Wellington Management, Clarks and Walker & Dunlop.

“The property’s experienced sponsorship, strong fundamentals and leasing momentum make it a compelling investment opportunity to deploy capital on behalf of our investors,” Barings Managing Director Jonathan Neff said in a statement.

The transaction closed Aug. 13, according to a Norfolk County mortgage record.

Cross Ocean Partners, with offices in Greenwich, London and Dublin, has $10.7 billion in assets under management. It manages commingled credit funds and single investor funds for large institutional clients. Barings is a subsidiary of MassMutual.