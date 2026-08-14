Connecticut Pending Sales Tick Upwards in July

After a slow start to the year, pending sales of single-family homes in Connecticut saw a slight increase as year-to-date sales remain marginally down.

Pending single-family home sales in Connecticut rose by 4.3 percent to 2,762 in July 2026 according to data provided by SmartMLS, Connecticut’s statewide home-listings service. Year-to-date pending sales are more flat, having declined 0.8 percent to 15,183.

In Greater Hartford, pending sales increased by 6.7 percent to 510, according to GHAR. Year-to-date pending sales have flattened, with a 0.1 percent increase through July 2026, with 2,805 pending sales.

“Greater Hartford’s housing market stayed strong in July, with home sales, prices, and pending sales all rising,” GHAR CEO Holly Callanan said in a statement. “Hopefully, this is a positive sign for the months ahead.”

But a lack of housing on the market is continuing to provide problems for aspiring Connecticut homeowners.

Inventory declined in July by 2.5 percent, with 5,749 homes on the market according to SmartMLS. In Greater Hartford, inventory dropped 6.6 percent to 750 homes for sale.