CT Realtors Back Lamont for Governor

With Gov. Ned Lamont facing reelection this fall, he can count on the backing of organized real estate.

CT Realtors, the state trade group for Realtors, announced last week that it was backing Lamont for another term as governor.

“Throughout his time in office, Governor Lamont and his administration have shown a strong commitment to Connecticut’s real estate industry,” the association’s 2026 board President Alexa Kebalo said in a statement. “He continues to advocate for programs and policies that can expand homeownership, affordability and real estate opportunity across communities in Connecticut.”

Lamont’s focus on boosting housing production in Connecticut was a part of CT Realtors’ decision to endorse him over Republican candidate Ryan Fazio and Lamont’s Democratic primary opponent Josh Elliot. A new Sacred Heart University poll shows Lamont with a wide lead over both Elliot and Fazio in the primary and general elections, respectively.

“Governor Lamont has been a steadfast champion for Connecticut real estate, proactively working to support decisions that help make Connecticut a desirable place to live and work,” CT Realtors Legislative Committee Chair Joanne Breen said in a statement. “Connecticut’s real estate industry and its economic success are tied together, and Governor Lamont understands that important connection.”

The CT Realtors announcement Friday didn’t spell out which specific Lamont administration accomplishments earned its endorsement, but one of the governor’s biggest wins in the last year was a controversial law, approved in a special session of the General Assembly, that gave developers the freedom to set parking-to-unit ratios for small multifamily developments without government mandates, and which required towns and cities to create housing growth plans. The bill stopped short of setting required housing targets for municipalities, though, something housing advocates and state lawmakers had sought.