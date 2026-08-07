Giroux Takes Helm at Essex Bank

Essex Bank has completed its succession plan as its board of directors formally named Lynn Giroux to succeed retiring President and CEO Diane Arnold.

Giroux’s new role began Tuesday, Aug. 4, the bank announced. She had been designated as Arnold’s successor in January.

Prior to her elevation, Giroux had been executive vice president and COO. She has spent 27 years at Essex Savings Bank, first joining in 1999 as vice president of human resources and branch administration before acquiring more responsibilities and promotions. Giroux’s banking career began in 1983.

Beyond her corporate role, Essex Bank said Giroux is a longtime community volunteer, actively participating on boards such as that of Camp Hazen YMCA. She’s also sat on boards and committees for various industry groups like the Center for Financial Training, and the Vermont and Connecticut Bankers Associations.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected by the Board to serve as President and CEO, following Diane Arnold’s retirement, especially as Essex Bank continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary throughout the year,” Giroux said in a statement. “This milestone is a powerful reminder of the trust that generations of customers, employees and community members have placed in our Bank. As a mutual Bank, our strength has always come from relationships, and I look forward to leading Essex Bank forward with a continued focus on sound stewardship, personal service, and an unwavering commitment to the communities we are so proud to serve.”