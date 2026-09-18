American Eagle Financial CU Launches Short-Term Lending Product

American Eagle Financial Credit Union has added a new short-term lending product, called “CashPlease,” aimed at helping members get through unexpected expenses.

Eligible members receive a predetermined CashPlease loan amount based on factors such as their transaction history and the length of their relationship with American Eagle.

Customers can borrow up to $2,000, and the funds can be received within 24 business hours or less, according to the credit union. The loan features a fixed six-month term, with the flexibility to pay the balance early without a prepayment penalty, and no application or origination fees.

“Unexpected expenses can happen to anyone. For some of our members, accessing the money they need in those moments can be challenging,” said American Eagle Financial Credit Union Vice President of Lending Administration Ashley Rollins said in a statement. “CashPlease considers the specific relationship they have built with American Eagle. Our goal is to provide responsible, accessible options that help members navigate financial setbacks and continue moving forward on their financial journey. Not every member’s path looks the same, and this gives us another way to support their individual needs while advancing their long-term financial well-being.”

In order to be eligible for the loan, a customer must have had an eligible checking account open for at least 120 days. Also, the customer can’t already have an active CashPlease Loan and needs to wait at least one full day after paying off a prior CashPlease Loan to apply for a new loan. Customers can not have more than three CashPlease Loans during a six-month period.