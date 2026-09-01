Connecticut Boasts Lowest Home Vacancy Rates in Nation

Connecticut is home to some of the lowest home vacancy rates in the nation, according to a new report from ATTOM. With vacancy rates at 0.5 percent in the third quarter of 2026, the Nutmeg State is fourth in the nation when it comes to a lack of vacancies.

“It remains very hard to find an empty home for prospective buyers in most regions,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “In 19 states, the home vacancy rate is below 1 percent, creating a bottleneck that is helping to keep prices high.”

1.3 percent of residential properties in the United States were vacant in the third quarter of the year. That was the same rate as the previous quarter as well as the third quarter of 2025.

Additionally, out of the United States’ 104.6 million residential properties, 259,666 were in the foreclosure process in the third quarter of 2026. About 3.3 percent of those were “zombie foreclosures,” meaning the owners had abandoned the properties before the end of their foreclosure proceedings. That rate was slightly lower than the 3.4 percent of properties posted in both the prior quarter and at the same time last year.

Bridgeport, Connecticut had the lowest zombie foreclosure rate in the nation with zero instances taking place in the third quarter of 2026.