M&T Bank Opens Torrington Branch

M&T Bank has opened a new branch at 25 Pineridge Road in Torrington.

The 2,400-square-foot freestanding branch features teller assistance, a drive-thru, a walk-up ATM, and private offices for financial consultations. As part of the opening of the branch, the M&T Charitable Foundation donated $3,000 to the Friendly Hands Food Bank, an organization dedicated to combating food insecurity, preventing food waste, and ensuring that neighbors in need have access to nutritious meals.

The branch is M&T’s 51st in the state. Prior to the Torrington branch, the most recent branch opening in Connecticut came in October 2025, when it opened its seventh location in Bridgeport.

“Our new Torrington branch was designed with the customer in mind and reflects the strong relationships we’ve built within this community and with the customers we are privileged to serve,” M&T Bank Hartford Regional President Michael Weinstock said in a statement. “This location strengthens our ability to provide trusted financial guidance, personalized service and local expertise to the individuals, families and businesses that make Torrington such a special place. We look forward to providing enhanced banking experiences and continuing to be a strong partner to the Torrington community for years to come.”