Revolut Says It’s Excited to Come to CT

After receiving conditional approval from the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to set up a bank to be headquartered in Stamford, Revolut says it is excited about its entrance into the United States market and about being located in Connecticut.

A Revolut spokesperson said that the fintech was impressed with the state’s track record of working with companies.

“We are excited to headquarter our proposed bank, Revolut Bank US, in Stamford, Connecticut. Leaders in Connecticut engaged with us early and thoughtfully, and the state’s long track record working with companies from highly regulated markets made this a natural fit for us,” the spokesperson said via email when asked for comment on the Connecticut headquarters. “The city of Stamford, specifically, gives us access to a deep pool of financial-services talent, and is within close reach of New York City.”

After building a customer base in Europe, the fintech has expanded throughout Latin America and into the UAE and Australia. It has also strengthened its position in Europe by getting a bank license in France.

The bank boasts 80 million customers. It also received an implied valuation of $75 billion in 2025.

“We are always focused on product-market fit for our customers, and the U.S. will be no different,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve publicly shared that we will bring the best of what Revolut offers and provide products U.S. customers want most, from checking accounts, credit cards, installment loans, FX, and stablecoins, among others. We’ll continue innovating from there to provide a different and more productive experience for U.S. customers.”