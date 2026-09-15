Torrington Savings Hires Two Top Execs

Torrington Savings Bank said it’s hired two bankers to top executive positions, the fourth and fifth such additions in the last 18 months.

Devin Obedzinski has joined the bank as a senior vice president and the chief financial officer, Torrington Savings said, while Chris Pugliano has joined as a senior vice president and chief risk officer.

Obedzinski was previously vice president of finance and facilities at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, while Pugliano was formerly a case manager at the FDIC.

“Their deep experience in financial management, strategic planning, risk oversight, and bank regulatory supervision will strengthen our leadership team and support our commitment to operating a safe, sound, and forward-thinking institution,” bank President and CEO Lesa Vanotti said in a statement. “As we continue to grow and invest in our future, their experience and leadership will be invaluable in helping us achieve our strategic objectives and continue delivering value to our customers, employees, and communities.”

The bank named a new chief lending officer, Michael Sweeney, last fall in an internal promotion. It also hired a new top human resources officer, Michael Brown, and a top consumer banking officer, Mark Malone, in May 2025. Brown was previously the vice president of human resources for Spectrum Vision Partners and Malone was previously chief retail officer at Rhinebeck Bank.