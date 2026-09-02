Waterbury Union Station Development on the Market, Asking $5M

The Waterbury landmark city officials hope can anchor a revitalized downtown is being offered for sale.

Branded “Clocktower Commons,” the former Waterbury Union Station has been permitted for a 38-unit mixed-used conversion, financed in part with historic tax credits and state grant funds. In addition to the apartments, the approved project also includes first-floor retail, food & beverage and office space.

A LoopNet listing posted by Unionville-based Parker Benjamin Real Estate Services quotes a $4.95 million asking price for the 1909 building with an iconic, Italianate, 240-foot clocktower, and describes the project as “shovel ready.” The listing states the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office have both approved historic tax credits for the project.

Parker Benjamin project manager Shannon Healy has the listing. Parker Benjamin was also the developer of record that received city approval for the roughly $12 million project.

If renovated, residents and businesses at the 2.36-acre site would enjoy a setting with Waterbury’s revitalizing downtown on one side and a soon-to-be-renovated Metro-North commuter rail station on the other.