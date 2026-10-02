Guilford Warehouse Sold for $10.76M

The owners of a Guilford warehouse just off Interstate 95 have sold to a major regional charity.

Goodwill Industries of Southern New England spent $10.76 million to buy 385 Long Hill Road from an LLC connected to the owner of The Safety Zone, makers and importers of safety equipment, according to a warranty deed filed with the Guilford town clerk’s office.

The company had moved its headquarters into the facility from Essex in 2014, but an LLC linked to founder Sandy Seidman had owned the Long Hill Road property since 2011, when it acquired it for $1.37 million.

Will Braun, Sam Crampton and Nick Leone of local commercial brokerage O,R&L Commercial’s Branford office represented the seller, and the company’s Tony Brimberg represented the buyer.

“The substantial industrial facility, situated on a 20.50-acre site, will provide Goodwill Industries with significant property to support its operations and continued presence in the region. Goodwill Industries of Southern New England is a non-profit organization serving communities throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island,” O,R&L’s announcement of the deal said.