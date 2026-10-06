Sales Up in Greater Hartford According to Zillow Report

Home sales numbers are down across the nation, but in Greater Hartford, they’re actually increasing, according to a new report.

Economists at listings portal Zillow estimate there was a 2.9 percent increase in the combined tally of single-family homes and condominiums in September, year-over-year, with 1,186 sales, according to Zillow’s “sales count nowcast” metric.

The sales count nowcast represents the estimated number of unique properties that sold during the month, Zillow said. The estimate is intended to account for the delay between when sales occur and when they are reported, the company said.

The rise in Greater Hartford home sales corresponded with a 5.6 percent increase in inventory on a year-over-year basis. There were 2,365 active listings in the Hartford area in September 2026, Zillow data shows.

That’s a more positive picture than in the rest of the country.

Across the United States, an estimated 319,346 homes were sold in September, according to the preliminary Zillow sales count nowcast. That is 2.5 percent lower than a year earlier and down 5.6 percent from August.

“The for-sale market’s slowdown was predictable given where mortgage rates currently stand, but the continued strength in the rental market is more surprising. Buyers on the margins are finding the monthly savings for renting too good to pass up, even if their long-run goal is still to purchase a home,” Zillow Chief Economist Mischa Fisher said in a statement. “We expect sales to remain lower than last year through the fourth quarter. However, it’s not out of the question that rates will decline as rapidly as they rose, which would bring both buyers and sellers back to the market. At this point in the calendar, the question is whether they would sit out until next spring.”

In the Boston metro, the only other New England region in Zillow’s September analysis, sales activity dipped slightly. There was a 0.4 percent decrease in sales, according to Zillow’s sales count nowcast with there being 4,295 sales in September 2026.

Hartford saw a 15 percent increase in inventory during the month. There were 13,516 active listings during September 2026, according to Zillow.