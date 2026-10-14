Survey: CT Small Biz Optimistic Heading into End of Year

An overwhelming majority of Connecticut small business owners are optimistic heading into the latter half of 2026 according to a new survey by TD Bank.

The bank’s survey found that 85 percent of small business owners expect revenue to be stronger through the remainder of 2026, while 78 percent are more optimistic about the U.S. economy than they were six months ago.

“What the national findings do illustrate is the environment small businesses are navigating broadly: strong expectations for revenue and customer spending are coexisting with concerns about inflation, staffing and inventory costs and continued economic uncertainty,” Tim Blake, retail market president for New England, said in an email. “That creates an environment where financial preparedness, thoughtful investment and careful management of costs and cash flow remain important, even as business owners look for opportunities to grow.”

Still, small businesses are feeling unprepared for what lies ahead, TD Bank said. Nearly all of the respondents are feeling unprepared in one key area of their business, as 97 percent feel unprepared in at least one key area of their business for the remainder of 2026.

Their main concerns center on technology, artificial intelligence and cash flow planning. Technology and operations were the most common issues, with 43 percent of respondents highlighting issues in this area. AI adoption is just behind, with 40 percent of respondents feeling unprepared in this area of business. Also, 73 percent of respondents delayed at least one business investment because of economic uncertainty this year.

“Small business owners continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and determination,” Chris Ward, TD Bank head of small business banking, said in a statement. “While many are still navigating challenges ranging from rising costs to ongoing uncertainty, our survey shows they’re increasingly focused on growth and planning for future investment. Whether it’s adopting AI, expanding operations or preparing for the opportunities ahead, business owners are looking for trusted partners who can help them turn confidence into action.”

TD’s survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 200 U.S. small business owners with 100 employees or fewer and annual revenues of $100,000 or more between Aug. 17 and Aug. 28, 2026.