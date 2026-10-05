Westport Mixed-Use Building Sells for $23M

A mixed-use building in the middle of Westport’s main shopping districts has traded hands.

Originally built in 1909, 44 Main St. sold for $23.4 million on Oct. 1 to an affiliate of Rye, New York based realty trust, according to town property records.

An LLC controlled by Clarion Partners and Paragon Realty Group had owned the building since 2015, when they paid $22.5 million for it.

The 23,026-square-foot building has five tenant spaces, town property records say. Commercial brokerage CBRE, whose Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin and Travis Langer represented ownership and procured the buyer in last week’s sale, said four of those spaces were leased and 4,500 square feet was still available, making for an 81 percent occupancy rate. CBRE’s announcement of the deal named tenants as Alo Yoga, Sushi Jin, LogicSource and Brooks Brothers, which it said is relocating to the building. The tenants have an 8.9-year weighted average lease term.

“44 Main represented a highly unique opportunity to purchase an asset that combines a “Main and Main” location in the heart of downtown Westport with significant growth potential,” Dunne said in a statement.

Westport’s central retail node sits on either side of a key bridge where the Post Road crosses the Saugatuck River, one of only three local roads across the river south of the Merritt Parkway.