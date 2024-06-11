William Pitt Sotheby’s Names New London County Leader

After recently losing its New London-area brokerage manager to a competitor, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced her replacement.

Beth Cote will run all three of the firm’s New London County offices, located in Mystic, Niantic and Old Lyme.

William Pitt Sotheby’s said the move coincides with it hitting the biggest market share by dollar volume for all property types sold, citing SmartMLS data.

Cote has been in real estate sales for 30 years and has “in-depth knowledge of the Connecticut Shoreline markets,” William Pitt Sotheby’s said in a statement. She began her career with small boutique firms in the mid-1990s, before jumping to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and then joining William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in 2021, where she received the company’s “Platinum Sales Award” for production in 2021 and 2022.

“Beth brings strong leadership, sharp skills and a sincere commitment to supporting our entire team—and most importantly, our agents’ success,” William Pitt Sotheby’s Co-President and Chief Sales Officer Carolyn Fugere said in a statement. “Her passion for real estate is evident in her remarkable track record and dedication to excellence. Under her guidance, I am confident that our Mystic, Niantic and Old Lyme offices will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks for success in the industry.”

Cote replaces Heather Gagnon, who recently left to be business development manager for a prominent area a William Raveis team.