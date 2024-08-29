Modular Apartment Developer Picks West Hartford Site for Next Project

Vessel Technologies, the modular housing developer that’s rapidly growing its presence in Connecticut, is seeking to transform a West Hartford nursing home into its next apartment project.

According to a conceptual presentation given last week to the Hartford Planning & Zoning Commission, the Lennar Communities-backed, New York City-based company wants to put 112 apartments at 29 Highland St.

The presentation outlines several options, but describes either a slightly set-back single building with 112 apartments and 129 parking spots or a pair of smaller side-by-side buildings with similar total massing as the ideal options.

The presentation states that an eventual formal development proposal will need zoning relief for height, as the building will be 5 feet higher than the site’s zoning, although the building site is next to several buildings of similar height.

Vessel’s all-electric, energy-efficient modular buildings are already rising in several Connecticut cities, having built its first local development in New London.