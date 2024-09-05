Ex-WWE Building for Sale in Stamford

The former home of wrestling entertainment company WWE has hit the market, but without a firm asking price.

The listing is being represented by Cory Gubner, Matt Armstrong and Alex Haendler, executive managing director, senior managing director and managing director at commercial brokerage Newmark, respectively.

WWE decamped from the 94,248-square-foot building in 2019 for space at Stamford’s 677 Washington Blvd., but its logo still adorns the building’s roofline.

A subsidiary of the company, TSI Realty Co., has owned the building at 1241 East Main St. since 1997 following a $12 million transaction, according to public records.

The 1981-vintage offices-over-parking-podium structure is appraised by the city of Stamford at $18.08 million, but Newmark lists the property’s price as “subject to offer.” In 2019, the 177,610-square-foot Soundview Plaza building across the street sold for $15.5 million.

The listing notes the WWE building’s selling points as “a rooftop patio with unobstructed views of Long Island Sound, a fitness center, a cafeteria and 300 parking spaces” and notes that the property’s zoning has great flexibility should the buyer seek to convert it to another use like residential multifamily, research and development, educational uses or a health club.

Demolition and office-to-residential conversion are emerging as leading options pursued by owners of out-of-favor Fairfield County properties, with 2.6 million square feet worth of conversions in the pipeline according to commercial brokerage Colliers in a market where the office vacancy rate stood at 22.6 percent at mid-year.