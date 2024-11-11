Buyers Want More Sustainable Homes, Zillow Report Says

Zillow’s 2025 “Home Trends” report says homebuyers are increasingly looking for homes with climate-resiliency features.

Listing mentions of whole-home batteries have surged by 62 percent since last year, the fastest-growing feature called out in Zillow’s analysis. Solar panels are also appearing 18 percent more often in for-sale listings on Zillow, as are the terms “sustainable” and “green.”

Separate Zillow research also found that 86 percent of recent home buyers said it’s very important that a home has a climate-resilient feature.

Homebuyers may not just be reacting to fierce hurricanes and terrible flooding in the news. Owners and prospective buyers face increasing financial pressure from insurance rates, driven higher by natural disasters worsened by climate change. Banks, too, are feeling the heat, data shows. But data also shows the nation’s housing shortage is able to drown out these concerns.

The share of for-sale listings on Zillow that mention flood barriers is up 22 percent compared to last year, seismic retrofitting is up 20 percent and references to water catchment systems are up 19 percent. Drought-resistant turf yards are also showing up 14 percent more often, compared to a year ago.

“Technology has enabled homeowners to live more sustainably and more affordably, which is a growing priority for prospective buyers,” Zillow home trends researcher Amanda Pendleton said in a statement. “Energy-efficient and climate-resilient home features are quickly gaining popularity as homeowners look to keep costs down, including insurance costs. At the same time, a home is not just a checklist of practical features, it’s a feeling. Homeowners and buyers today are looking to the past to create a sense of warmth, character and comfort in even the most high-tech environments.”

Even with all this interest in technology, some homebuyers want blasts from the past. Mentions of listings that include the word “vintage” are up nine percent. Also, listings mentioning “cozy” have increased by 35 percent compared to last year.