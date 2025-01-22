Report: Penrose Buys Ex-State Office Buildings for Housing

Two former state office buildings could soon become over 100 apartments after a Philadelphia mixed-income housing developer bought them for $1.1 million.

The Hartford Business Journal reported the sale, citing sources in the Department of Administrative Services. No deeds or mortgages for the properties at 18-20 Trinity St. and 30 Trinity St. have yet been recorded with the city clerk’s office.

Penrose is partnering with The Cloud Co. to develop the two properties just south of Bushnell Park, but the project has run into delays in lining up financing that were only recently settled.